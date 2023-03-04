Assam’s Non-Provincialized Teachers Association Commences Protest In Dispur

GUWAHATI, March 4: The All Assam Non-Provincialized Teachers and Employees Association initiated a protest on Saturday, and insisted that all non-provincialized teaching staff positions should be made provincial. Numerous teachers and staff members assembled at Dispur’s Last Gate to demand the attainment of their rights.

The people who participated in the protest continued to raise slogans at the state government as well as Assam’s Education Minister. One of the protesters alleged that the assurances the state government made have not been taken any action yet.

Another protestor stated that they are now being deceived by the government and made a condition that if the demands are not granted, they will carry on with the demonstration. The individual further mentioned that they would block roads and trains if required.

Earlier on March 1, the All Assam Primary TET Teachers’ Association conveyed a message to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing their displeasure with the state government’s decision to only regularise TET teachers at schools where students secured an A+ on the Gunotsav.