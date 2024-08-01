Assam’s Orunodoi 3.0 to include addl 20 lakh beneficiaries, total reaches 47 lakh

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Assam’s social welfare scheme Orunodoi 3.0 is poised for significant growth with initiative to include 20 lakh additional recipients starting in September 2024, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 47 lakh, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the decision to provide this substantial increase during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing that recipients are required to have both Aadhaar and ration cards in order to be eligible.

Additionally, the State Government is intensifying its agricultural procurement endeavors.

The procurement targets for paddy and mustard have been raised, and it is anticipated that mustard procurement will almost triple from 11,000 MT this year to 30,000 MT next year.

Furthermore, to aid local entrepreneurs in the state, the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan initiative will allocate funds to 30,000 applicants across two phases.

The initial phase is scheduled for September 30, during which each selected applicant will receive Rs 2 lakh after district-specific interviews are conducted.