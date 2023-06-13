27 C
‘Assam’s School Enrolment Down By About 6pc’

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, June 12 (PTI): Assam has registered a decline of 5.95 per cent in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year as against 75,44,956 for 2022-23, education minister Ranoj Pegu said on Monday.

According to the Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), there has been a shortfall of 4,49,197 students compared to the previous year, he told reporters here.

Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment, the minister said.

Some reasons cited by the district officials include students taking admission in other private schools not registered on the UDISE portal, clearing duplicate enrolment from the database, and migration, Pegu added.

