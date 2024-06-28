32 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 28, 2024
Assam’s traditional ‘Mekhela Sador’ featuring Hargila designs displayed at London museum

This exhibition showcases the traditional clothing of Assam as well as the conservation efforts led by Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a biologist and UNEP Champion of the Earth.

AssamInternational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 28: The Natural History Museum in London is currently showcasing the rich Assamese culture and their commendable conservation efforts. One of the highlights of the exhibition is a Mekhela Sador, beautifully embellished with motifs of the hargila, also known as the greater adjutant stork.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation and lauded the effort on micro-blogging platform X, noting, “This beautiful Mekhela Sador, woven with imprints of the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila), is designed by the team of Dr @StorkSister and displayed at the Natural History Museum of London. Appreciate her unique efforts in taking forward the message of Hargila conservation!”

Dr. Barman and the Hargila Army women members have skillfully woven the teal-colored Mekhela Sador, blending traditional Assamese weaving techniques with wildlife conservation. Inspired by Jess Simpson from the Natural History Museum, this endeavor seeks to showcase Assam’s achievements in conservation through the medium of textiles.

The exhibition at the Natural History Museum not only presents the abundant biodiversity and cultural legacy of Assam but also deeply connects with global spectators, motivating upcoming generations to adopt sustainability and take responsibility for the environment.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
