Assam Govt launches Orunodoi Poxek to empower deserving families

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a significant step towards empowering vulnerable families, the Government of Assam has launched Orunodoi Poxek, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Sunday.

The two-week-long initiative, running from December 15 to December 28, 2024, will ensure fair and transparent selection of beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme, a flagship program that provides financial assistance to deserving families.

The selection process will be carried out through Gaon Sabhas, where local meetings will identify and verify eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the gatherings, held at the grassroots level, are designed to encourage active participation from community members, ensuring that no deserving family is left out.

Additionally, Orunodoi Poxek will particularly focuse on empowering women, families with persons with disabilities, and households suffering from economic hardship.

Priority will be given to widows, unmarried, divorced, and deserted women above 45 years of age, families with elderly or infirm members, and households where the monthly income is less than Rs 12,000.

Women-headed families, those without shelter, and individuals with chronic health conditions will also be included under this initiative.

Notably, while Orunodoi Poxek aims to extend financial support to the needy, households of elected representatives, government employees, large landholders, and individuals benefiting from other schemes will not be eligible.

Meanwhile, strict guidelines will ensure that only the most deserving families are selected under the program.

The government has further urged residents to attend their local Gaon Sabhas actively to verify details and ensure that the process remains transparent.