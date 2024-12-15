Cachar Police arrest 2 drug peddlers; suspected yaba tablets seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: The Cachar Police have arrested two drug peddlers, Mumin Uddin Barbhuiya and Mithun Chakraborty, in a major operation against narcotics trade, the police officials informed on Sunday.

The arrests came after a tip-off led police to conduct a raid at Devipur, Shibpur, Part-2, where they seized a large cache of illicit drugs.

During the raid, police recovered 10,000 tablets suspected to be YABA, a highly addictive drug, from the possession of Barbhuiya.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Cachar Police stated, “Cachar Police apprehended a drug peddler Mumin Uddin Barbhuiya & seized 10,000 tablets suspected to be YABA from his possession & a Motorcycle bearing Reg No. AS11X4127.”

The police also confiscated a motorcycle, bearing registration number AS11X4127, which was reportedly used for transporting the narcotics.

Mithun Chakraborty was also apprehended at the scene, and further investigation revealed additional narcotics in his possession.

The police are continuing their investigation into the drug network operating in the area.

“Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police conducted a raid at Devipur, Shibpur, Part-2, apprehending Mithun Chakraborty and confiscating a substantial cache of illicit narcotics. Investigation is on”, the Cachar Police added.

