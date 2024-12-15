Tai Idol Season 5 Grand Finale shines; two music videos released

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: The finale of Tai Idol Season 5 brought together culture, creativity, and youthful enthusiasm at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event showcased exceptional performances by the region’s budding talents, celebrating the rich heritage of the Tai Khamti community.

It was a delight to witness the Tai Idol Season 5 Grand Finale at Namsai’s Multipurpose Cultural Hall today. The exceptional performances showcased the immense talent and creativity of our youth.



Congratulations to the winner, Chow Chujanta Manchey, 1st runner-up Nang Wakham… pic.twitter.com/oqXB7kGpUY — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 14, 2024

Amid a highly spirited atmosphere, Chow Chujanta Manchey emerged as the winner of the competition, while Nang Wakham Chakhap secured the 1st runner-up position, and Chow Khamseng Thoumoung claimed the 2nd runner-up spot.

The Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the winners and lauded all participants for their creativity and passion.

In his address, Chowna Mein praised the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society for their relentless efforts in promoting cultural traditions and providing a meaningful platform for young artists.

- Advertisement -

“From the spark lit during the Brahmaputra Darshan in 2003, we have come a long way. Tai Khamti folk music and dance are now gaining recognition not just in Arunachal Pradesh, but across India and Southeast Asia,” he stated on the micro-blogging site X.

The grand finale also saw the release of two music videos.

One featured last year’s Tai Idol winner, while another, titled ‘Phontok’, celebrated the vibrant artistry of the Tai Khamti community, further highlighting the cultural diversity and creative potential of the region.

Chowna Mein encouraged the youth to continue nurturing their artistic talents and cultural roots.

- Advertisement -

“Let us support and inspire our young artists so they can carry forward our rich legacy and represent our heritage on larger platforms,” he added.