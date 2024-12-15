Borah flags off LAC-level competitions of Khel Maharan 2.0

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a significant move to identify and nurture grassroots sporting talent, Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, flagged off the LAC level competitions of the Khel Maharan 2.0 at Rajgarh High School, the Minister announced on Sunday.

The initiative will boost the state’s sporting ecosystem and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

Minister Borah expressed his privilege to be part of the event, highlighting the transformative nature of Khel Maharan 2.0, which seeks to identify and promote athletes from various regions of Assam.

#KhelMaharan – A transformative initiative under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya at identifying and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots levels and boosting the sporting ecosystem of the state



Immensely privileged to flag off the LAC level… pic.twitter.com/I5PuGRdY44 — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) December 15, 2024

The event was attended by Tingkhang Co-District Commissioner Shri Parikshit Phukan, BDO Shri Bhaskarjyoti Saikia, and several other distinguished officials.

Addressing the gathering, Borah lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in providing an appropriate stage for the youth of Assam to excel in sports.

He also emphasized that the initiative will play a pivotal role in encouraging young athletes and enhancing Assam’s sports culture.

Meanwhile, the Khel Maharan 2.0 competition, which is being held in multiple phases across the state, will provide a fair and equitable platform for emerging talent.

The event will also foster the growth of sports in the state and offer new opportunities for young athletes to rise and shine on larger platforms.