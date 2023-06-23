Achievements of Athletes from North East India in the Olympics

When aspirations merge with dedication and skill, remarkable stories of triumph emerge. As we honor International Olympics Day, we embark on an inspiring exploration of the untold tales of glory created by the unstoppable athletes from the northeastern region of India.

Through their hard work, determination, and unwavering resolve, these exceptional athletes have not only filled us with pride but have also left an indelible mark in Olympic history.

- Advertisement -

Let’s delve into the profiles of these remarkable individuals from the North East who have brought honor to us in the Olympics:

Mary Kom (Manipur):

Mary Kom from Manipur is a renowned name in Indian sports and a true icon of women’s boxing. Known as “Magnificent Mary,” she has achieved remarkable success in the boxing arena. Mary Kom has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Her unbeatable spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to inspire aspiring athletes not only from the North East but also from all over the country.

2. Dipa Karmakar (Tripura):

Dipa Karmakar, hailing from Tripura, is a trailblazer in the field of gymnastics. She etched her name in history as the first Indian female gymnast to compete in the Olympic Games. Her exceptional performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she finished fourth in the vault event, garnered widespread acclaim and recognition. Her unwavering dedication and fearless spirit have inspired a new generation of gymnasts in the North East and beyond.

- Advertisement -

3. Lovlina Borgohain (Assam):

Lovlina Borgohain, a boxer from Assam, showcased her skills and resilience at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the welterweight category, becoming the first female boxer from Assam to achieve this feat. Lovlina’s accomplishment not only adds to her personal glory but also motivates aspiring boxers from the North East to pursue their dreams.

4. Mirabai Chanu (Manipur):

Mirabai Chanu, also from Manipur, has made a significant impact in the field of weightlifting. With her exceptional strength and technique, she secured a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her achievement not only elevated her to the status of a national hero but also drew attention to the immense talent present in the North East region.

- Advertisement -

5. Hima Das (Assam):

Hima Das, often known as the “Dhing Express,” is a sprinter from Assam who has brought glory to the nation. Her incredible speed and determination have earned her multiple gold medals in international competitions. While an Olympic medal has eluded her thus far, her remarkable performances have placed her among the world’s elite athletes. She serves as an inspiration to young athletes, especially in the field of athletics.

Their extraordinary journeys remind us that greatness transcends borders, and dreams have no boundaries. As we commemorate International Olympics Day, let us celebrate these pioneers from the Northeast who have captivated our hearts and forever etched their names in the tapestry of Olympic legends.