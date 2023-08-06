27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 6, 2023
type here...

Atmobalidan Divos observed

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 5: Paying glowing tributes to the ten thousand Ahom soldiers who sacrificed their lives on a single day against the invading Mughals in the historic battle Alaboi on August 5, 1669, the Ahom Sena, Sivasagar unit, observed the day as Atmobalidan Divos on Saturday today in the premises of historic Talatal Ghar, the capital complex of the Ahom Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

Besides guard of honour and gun salutes memorial speeches were delivered on the occasion besides the sacred flame.

Ankuran Phukan, president said that the Ahom Sena is observing the day to salute those martyrs that gave their lives for the nation in a single day and hoped that their sacrifice would inspire the new generation to come out again when the nation calls. It was attended b attended by y student leaders from KarbiAnglong also who said that the Karbies in the hills and Assamese in the plains will always stand together. The ceremony was attended by Mrinali Konwar, chairperson, Sivasagar Municipal Board, Prabin Baruah, Congress leader, MI Bora, senior journalist, Tutu Phukan, sports person, Prema Gogoi. Poet, and Mrinal Chutia, sportsperson. Earlier, Ahom priests performed spiritual rites in memory of the martyrs.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karbi Anglong police recovers heroin

The Hills Times - 0