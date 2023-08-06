Atmobalidan Divos observed

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 5: Paying glowing tributes to the ten thousand Ahom soldiers who sacrificed their lives on a single day against the invading Mughals in the historic battle Alaboi on August 5, 1669, the Ahom Sena, Sivasagar unit, observed the day as Atmobalidan Divos on Saturday today in the premises of historic Talatal Ghar, the capital complex of the Ahom Kingdom.

Besides guard of honour and gun salutes memorial speeches were delivered on the occasion besides the sacred flame.

Ankuran Phukan, president said that the Ahom Sena is observing the day to salute those martyrs that gave their lives for the nation in a single day and hoped that their sacrifice would inspire the new generation to come out again when the nation calls. It was attended b attended by y student leaders from KarbiAnglong also who said that the Karbies in the hills and Assamese in the plains will always stand together. The ceremony was attended by Mrinali Konwar, chairperson, Sivasagar Municipal Board, Prabin Baruah, Congress leader, MI Bora, senior journalist, Tutu Phukan, sports person, Prema Gogoi. Poet, and Mrinal Chutia, sportsperson. Earlier, Ahom priests performed spiritual rites in memory of the martyrs.