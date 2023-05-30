ATTSA stages demonstration at Biswanath



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 29: As per the call of the central committee of All Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), the Biswanath district committee of ATTSA in association with the regional committees and primary branches of Biswanath branch of ATTSA under the leadership of Mahesh Shatry and Sadananda Tanti, president and secretary of the organisation staged two hours sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the tea estates of Biswanath on Monday.

The demonstrations displayed play cards, posters and shouted slogans in support of their demands. ATTSA workers from the Pratapgour, Dhuli, Pabhoi, Ghiladhari primary committees also staged demonstrations in respective tea estates. The protesters shouted slogans for wage hike of the labourers, release of incentives, employment of tea tribe youths in tea estates, enhancement of medical facilities, upgradation of educational facilities, etc.

At the end of the two hours sit-in demonstration, each of the primary and branch committees submitted a memorandum to the tea estate authorities. Ananta Sona, central member of ATTSA, Oiban Tanti besides other students’ leaders participated in the demonstration.

