Guwahati
Friday, March 24, 2023
AUDC students stage indefinite strike

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 23: Students of Assam University Diphu Campus (AUDC) resorted to an indefinite strike under the banner of AUDC Student Union (AUDCSU) demanding a solution to their grievances on Thursday. More than a hundred students of AUDC came out from the campus and demonstrated outside the entrance gate of AUDC.

The AUDCSU is demanding immediate appointment of permanent faculties in vacant posts, the appointment of guest faculties, increasing the number of non-teaching staff, immediate introduction of increased university busses to facilitate communication of students and staff, provision for clean and hygienic drinking water, up-gradation of buildings, to have students playground, to name AUDC library as Bonglong Terang Library, explanation on medical insurance fee and immediate formation of the alumni association.

Participating in the protest the president of AUDCSU, Sarhabe Kro said, “Today we have organised a sit-in demonstration in support of our demands. We have discontinued our agitation after getting a written assurance from the pro vice-chancellor (PVC), prof Sivasis Biswas and the classes will resume as usual.

PVC has given his assurance in writing that he will fulfill our demands. We are giving a week’s time to meet our demands failing which we will take up our agitation.”

