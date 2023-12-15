Autonomous State For Three Hill Districts Not Far Away: Tuliram Ronghang

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Dec 14: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, on Thursday said that autonomous state for the three hill districts is not far away.

He was speaking at a ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ was held at Rongkoroi ME School playground, some 7 kms away from here under 5 Rongkhang Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in West Karbi Anglong.

“Autonomous State for the three hill districts is not far away. The President of India has given accent to table a Bill for Assam Reorganization (Karbi Dimanchal) in Parliament. This shows that the present government is serious to solve the long standing demand of the people which is a step closer to autonomous state,” he added.

Tuliram asked all the citizens of the hill districts to be united and to maintain peace and warned that some vested political parties are always trying to mislead the people and bring turmoil.

MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidyasing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang; chairman of KAAC, Raju Tisso; executive members and MACs of KAAC; Board Chairmen of KAAC and supporters attended the rally.

Earlier in the day, the CEM of KAAC inaugurated Rongkoroi PWSS (Retrofitting under Jal Jivan Mission (JJM)), laid foundation stone of schemes under JJM 2023-24 like Biopi Kramsa village PWSS, Longboi Ronghang village PWSS, Satgaon Bajar PWSS, Model Anganwadi building under MLA LAD schemes 2023-24 at Rongkoroi Bey village, Doloni village etc.

In the rally several opposition party workers joined the saffron party and the CEM also distributed agricultural tools to few BPL families.