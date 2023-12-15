15 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Autonomous State For Three Hill Districts Not Far Away: Tuliram Ronghang

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Dec 14: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, on Thursday said that autonomous state for the three hill districts is not far away.

- Advertisement -

He was speaking at a ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ was held at Rongkoroi ME School playground, some 7 kms away from here under 5 Rongkhang Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in West Karbi Anglong.

“Autonomous State for the three hill districts is not far away. The President of India has given accent to table a Bill for Assam Reorganization (Karbi Dimanchal) in Parliament. This shows that the present government is serious to solve the long standing demand of the people which is a step closer to autonomous state,” he added.

Tuliram asked all the citizens of the hill districts to be united and to maintain peace and warned that some vested political parties are always trying to mislead the people and bring turmoil.

MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidyasing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang; chairman of KAAC, Raju Tisso; executive members and MACs of KAAC; Board Chairmen of KAAC and supporters attended the rally.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the day, the CEM of KAAC inaugurated Rongkoroi PWSS (Retrofitting under Jal Jivan Mission (JJM)), laid foundation stone of schemes under JJM 2023-24 like Biopi Kramsa village PWSS, Longboi Ronghang village PWSS, Satgaon Bajar PWSS, Model Anganwadi building under MLA LAD schemes 2023-24 at Rongkoroi Bey village, Doloni village etc.

In the rally several opposition party workers joined the saffron party and the CEM also distributed agricultural tools to few BPL families.

 

Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AU’s Inclusion In G20 Under India’s Initiative Should Inspire UN: Amb...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India