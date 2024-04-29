Award presentation function of Aaelita Art and Craft School held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 28: The results of the annual examination as well as the awards distribution ceremony of Aaelita Art and Craft School was held at the office of Chachal Shatadal Branch Sahitya Sabha in Guwahati on Sunday.

The programme was inaugurated by Yogacharya Shubhashish Kar by lightning the ceremonial lamp.

During the award function, Sangeet was performed by prominent artiste Sadananda Barman. Kamal Chowdhury, faculty of USTM, Rajiv Das, principal of Anupurbik Art and Craft Institute, Keshav Barua, deputy editor of Agradut newspaper and Avani Sharma, principal of the Nandi Mikir Primary School participated in the event.

Hitesh Sharma, president of Prakritipremi Manch, Ganesh Chetri, Shatadru Chowdhury, senior jopurnalists Santosh Das, Dibyajyoti Das, national youth awardee, Budhin Saikia secretary of Chachal Senior Citizens Association, Siktadev Kar, yoga therapist, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Satya Prakash Pegu, retired joint commissioner, industry and commerce department, yoga teacher Manjit Das, Bhupen Das, Parth Pratim Gautam from Prakritipremi Manch and others attended the event and distributed the awards among the winners.

The prizes and certificates were presented only to the first, second and third winners in different categories. Special prizes were also presented to students, who had 100 per cent attendance in school.

The meeting was mentored by Dhananjay Talukdar, president of the school management committee while Jonaki Kalita Talukdar, the principal of the institute delivered the welcome address and expressed her gratitude to all the participants.