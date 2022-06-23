Awareness campaign on ‘Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ held at GU

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: An awareness campaign on ‘Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ was organised in Gauhati University Campus on Wednesday in connection with forthcoming ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ to be observed on June 26. Welcoming the guests and participants Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students’ Welfare, GU & programme coordinator, GU NSS Cell said that substance abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs is an evil in our society and disorientation among a majority of the youth who are falling prey to it. Dr Kakati said, “In view of the serious damage illegal drugs are causing to the society and destroying the future generation, we need to create awareness against its use and trafficking, especially parents should talk with their children from an early age against use of drugs and its harmful effects.”

Inaugurating the programme, Prof Bibhash Choudhury, dean, Faculty of Arts, GU said, “Drug abuse and illicit trafficking is a growing problem and awareness must be created to eradicate drug abuse and illicit trafficking.” Prof Choudhury urged everyone and especially the young generation to stay away from drugs. Rakesh Chandra Shukla, zonal director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati Zonal Unit delivered the keynote address and said that drug abuse once viewed largely as a social and criminal problem, has transformed in recent years into a major threat to the health and security of people especially the young generation. Around 100 participants comprising NSS volunteers, programme officers, University Law College students attended the programme.