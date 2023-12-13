Awareness campaign on ending violence against women held in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 12: In continuation of the 16-day-long activities, the Women and Child Development Department, ASRLM, DMMU Nagaon, in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration and with the support of the Raha ICDS Project, organised an awareness rally and a subsequent awareness meeting on ending violence against women and girls at Mahendra Nath Hazarika Smriti Bhawan under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

As part of the event, a basket of fruits, a baby kit, and a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana form were distributed to the parents of five girl children to celebrate the birth of the girl child and acknowledge their receipt of the PMMVY cash incentive. Additionally, a registration desk was set up for on-the-spot enrollment of eligible mothers as part of the PMMVY enrollment drive.

The program saw the participation of several officials, including ADC (in-charge SW), the principal of Raha College, DSWO Nagaon, CDPO Raha, DPM ASRLM Nagaon, mail overseer Raha Post Office, supervisors, CA, OSC Nagaon, officials of District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Nagaon, and district officials of CINI. The initiative aimed to raise awareness and address issues related to violence against women and girls in the community.