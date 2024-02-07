Ayodhya Officials Consider Vegetarian-Only KFC Outlet Near Ram Temple

AYODHYA, Feb 7: In the wake of Domino’s success near the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials are contemplating the possibility of introducing a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in the vicinity, with a significant caveat: it must exclusively offer vegetarian items on its menu.

Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, disclosed to Moneycontrol that KFC has expressed interest in establishing a unit along the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, respecting the city’s prohibition on non-vegetarian food items.

“We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items,” Singh stated.

Ayodhya strictly enforces a ban on the serving of meat and alcohol within the sacred Panch Kosi Marg. This mandate aligns with the spiritual reverence associated with the city and its historical significance in Hindu mythology, particularly the Ramayana.

Singh emphasized the city’s openness to welcoming renowned food chains but underscored the requirement for adherence to vegetarian offerings within the Panch Kosi Marg.

“We have offers from big food chain outlets to set up their shops in Ayodhya. We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the Panch Kosi,” he added.

This move mirrors similar restrictions observed in other spiritual hubs across India. Haridwar, for instance, imposes analogous prohibitions within its city limits, leading to establishments like KFC positioning themselves outside the city, notably on the Haridwar-Roorkee highway.

As discussions unfold regarding the potential introduction of a vegetarian-only KFC outlet near the Ram temple, the initiative symbolizes a blend of economic development and cultural sensitivity, reflecting Ayodhya’s commitment to preserving its spiritual ethos while embracing modernity.