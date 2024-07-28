29 C
Ayushman Arogya Mandir inaugurated

DEMOW, July 27: Sushanta Borgohain, Demow MLA inaugurated the newly constructed “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” of Nitaipukhuri Naojan health sub-centre near Demow on July 25.

 In the inauguration programme Saurav Kumar Gogoi, joint director of health services Sivasagar, Prodip Borgohain, sub divisional medical and health officer (SDM&HO) of Demow Block Primary Health Centre amongst others were present on July 25. Ayushman Arogya Mandir will offer- Pregnancy care and services, Care of new born and baby, vaccination, family planning, services related toinfectious diseases, screening and management of infectious diseases, ENT facilities, mental health management among others.

