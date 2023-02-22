Bhasha Diwas commemorated across state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: The Department of Sociology, RSHSS, Assam Royal Global University, celebrated the ‘International Mother Language Day, Bhasha Divas-2023’ on Tuesday by hosting a panel discussion on ‘Multiculturalism and Identity’ which highlighted the centrality of one’s mother language, percolating beyond our daily lives. More importantly, in tandem with UNESCO’s theme of multi-lingual education, the discussion attempted to address the conspicuous absence of multi-linguistic integration in the realm of education and find a comprehensive approach in bridging that very gap.

The panel that consisted of retired IAS officer Swapnanil Barua as the guest speaker for the day, highlighted the importance of indigenous languages acknowledging the two aspects to this occasion — paying homage to the martyrs of the language movement) and registering the celebration of language as a medium of expression of liberty, freedom etc. Throwing light on how extinction of indigenous languages is posing a constant looming threat on humankind, the panel discussed at length the subversive nature of the same.

The occasion was also graced by Prof. (Dr) Rohit Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, who, in his welcome speech highlighted the diversity and exclusivity of North-East India. He emphasized the importance of ‘Bhasha Diwas’ especially in this region of the country.