Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Barua remembered in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 1: The Smriti Divas of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Barua commemorating the death anniversary of one of the doyens of Assamese language, was observed on Monday in a function jointly organised by the central office of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha, at the Radha Kanta Handique Bhawan, within the premises of the Sabha’s Central office here.

In the function, presided over by the president of the Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha Bhaba Goswami, Dr Ratul Chandra Borah, a noted scholar and researcher of Vaishnavite literature and culture, was the appointed speaker.

Dr Bora recalled the immense contributions of Hemchandra Barua, the compiler of the famous Hemkosh (the Assamese lexicon), to the Assamese language.

Earlier, the objective of the programme was delivered by secretary of the central office of Asam Sahitya Sabha Khirod Das, while Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha secretary Mitali Saikia anchored the function.

Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha vice president Mahendranath Hazarika led the congregation in paying tributes to Barua by lighting the lamp before the portrait of the great person.

The function, attended by several noted citizens, concluded with the vote of thanks offered by Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha assistant secretary Prafulla Bhuyan.

Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World