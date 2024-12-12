14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Bhupen Borah takes jibe towards Akhil Gogoi

Assam
Updated:
GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Wednesday took an indirect jibe towards Akhil Gogoi and said that the Sivasagar MLA is set to face a tough challenge in ticket distribution during upcoming Panchayat polls.

Gogoi has been critical of Congress since the grand old party broke the opposition alliance and fielded a candidate in the recently concluded by-election.

Borah, on Wednesday, addressed the reporters here, “Distribution of tickets to aspirants is a big challenge before every political party. Akhil Gogoi does not have an idea about this issue. But in the upcoming Panchayat polls, he must have to give at least 250 tickets to candidates desiring to fight the election from his party. The Sivasagar MLA will then understand the complexity of the whole process.”

According to the Congress president, the grand old party is always in favour of uniting all opposition forces to one place; however, alliance talks can be discussed only after the Panchayat polls.

He said, “I guess Akhil Gogoi must be very busy in his constituency due to the upcoming Panchayat election. Once the polls are over, we might have a discussion on opposition alliance.”

Meanwhile, Borah also said that Congress will hold a three-day meeting to review the debacle in the recently concluded by-election in the state.

He said, “We will have a thorough discussion in Guwahati on December 13th, 14th, and 15th, and the officer bearers from the block and district will attend a meeting. We will gather firsthand accounts of the five seats that were lost in the recently ended by-election. After our review discussion, I will be able to explain why the bypolls could not yield our expected results.”

To recall, Akhil Gogoi has previously stated that a coalition with the Congress party could only be formed if the seat-sharing agreement was finalized well in advance of the elections.

“The number of seats Congress wants to fight for must be decided by Congress. They postpone these matters until the election dates are set, and they then assign their candidates to the majority of the seats at the last minute,” he said.

