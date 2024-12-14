14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 14, 2024
type here...

Bicycles, scooters distributed to meritorious students in Dima Hasao

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: A total of 2101 students were honoured for their academic excellence in the Higher Secondary (HS) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations through various awards at a grand ceremonial event held at Lal Field in Dima Hasao.

- Advertisement -

Students received bicycles, scooters and cheques during the event which was held on Thursday.

Related Posts:

Speaking on the occasion, North Cachar Hills Autonomus Council (NCHAC) chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa congratulated the students and urged them to continue their hard work in all aspects of life.

Besides this, a special segment of the event also honoured individuals who had recently cleared the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

On the other hand, Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa encouraged the students and stressed the importance of perseverance in their studies. She also urged the students to aim for success and make their communities proud through their achievements.

- Advertisement -

The event saw participation from students across the district along with their teachers and departmental officers.

10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stolen cattle-laden truck seized in Nagaon 

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India