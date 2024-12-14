Bicycles, scooters distributed to meritorious students in Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: A total of 2101 students were honoured for their academic excellence in the Higher Secondary (HS) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations through various awards at a grand ceremonial event held at Lal Field in Dima Hasao.

Students received bicycles, scooters and cheques during the event which was held on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, North Cachar Hills Autonomus Council (NCHAC) chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa congratulated the students and urged them to continue their hard work in all aspects of life.

Besides this, a special segment of the event also honoured individuals who had recently cleared the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

On the other hand, Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa encouraged the students and stressed the importance of perseverance in their studies. She also urged the students to aim for success and make their communities proud through their achievements.

The event saw participation from students across the district along with their teachers and departmental officers.