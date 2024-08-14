Binapani Vidyalaya ME School vandalised overnight

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 13: The school authority of Binapani Vidyalaya ME School, Binapani, has reported that unknown miscreants entered the school campus on Monday night and vandalised school property, including flower tubs, furniture, the notice board, and other items found on the school verandah. The damage was discovered by staff and students in the morning.

Police were called immediately to investigate the matter, and an FIR has been lodged by the school authority. Informing media persons, the headmistress of the school, Rohila Beypi, said, “When the students and teachers arrived this morning, they saw flower tubs and benches thrown around. Some unknown miscreants entered the school and damaged school property.”

The headmistress also mentioned that on Monday, during school hours, a student of class 7 misbehaved with a girl student of the same class. The assistant teacher, Bhimraj Sarma, scolded the boy and slapped him for his misbehaviour. Around 1:00 pm, the boy’s guardian came to the school and asked the headmistress why their ward had been slapped.

The girl student had complained to the headmistress about the misbehaviour by the student.

The assistant teacher is said to have confessed to the headmistress that he had slapped the boy for his misconduct.