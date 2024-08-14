28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

Binapani Vidyalaya ME School vandalised overnight

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 13: The school authority of Binapani Vidyalaya ME School, Binapani, has reported that unknown miscreants entered the school campus on Monday night and vandalised school property, including flower tubs, furniture, the notice board, and other items found on the school verandah. The damage was discovered by staff and students in the morning.

- Advertisement -

Police were called immediately to investigate the matter, and an FIR has been lodged by the school authority. Informing media persons, the headmistress of the school, Rohila Beypi, said, “When the students and teachers arrived this morning, they saw flower tubs and benches thrown around. Some unknown miscreants entered the school and damaged school property.”

The headmistress also mentioned that on Monday, during school hours, a student of class 7 misbehaved with a girl student of the same class. The assistant teacher, Bhimraj Sarma, scolded the boy and slapped him for his misbehaviour. Around 1:00 pm, the boy’s guardian came to the school and asked the headmistress why their ward had been slapped.

The girl student had complained to the headmistress about the misbehaviour by the student.

The assistant teacher is said to have confessed to the headmistress that he had slapped the boy for his misconduct.

10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF detain 10 Bangladeshi, one Indian from Tripura

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World