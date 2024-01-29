Binita Devi honoured in New Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Assamese daughter Binita Devi was honoured at a seminar organised by the Mediwedge Foundation in New Delhi. The event, held on Saturday, discussed the Modi government’s health achievements over the past ten years and future plans. Binita Devi, among other health experts, participated in the seminar. The event highlighted the need for health awareness and recognised individuals for their contributions. Binita Devi, along with others, was honoured for her social work. The Mediwedge Foundation, focusing on health awareness, is an initiative by Brijesh Srivastava and Anurag Srivastava in Delhi.