Biren Borkotoky Memorial Study Cell Inaugurated

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 19: Rita Chowdhury inaugurated the Biren Borkotoky Study Cell which was donated by the family of the former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha in Sivasagar Girls’ College Library on Saturday. Rita Borkotoky, principal, Sivasagar Girls’ College, felicitated the novelist and Akademi Award Winner with sarai, memento and gamusa.

Rita Botkotoky, in her speech, lauded the generosity of Sujata Borkotoky, vice-principal, Duliajan College, and daughter-in-law of Biren Borkotoky who has donated over 2,500 valuable books owned by the litterateur to the college library. Abhijit Pujari, the librarian, introduced the guests.

Rita Chowdhury during a lively interaction programme with the students spoke on her diverse experience as a writer and teacher. She said that the readers should not look for the writer in the characters of a novel. She further said that one should not write to gain popularity alone. Replying to a question whether she is happy with her life, she said that she is satisfied with the writer’s life she had chosen. On the role of the novelists in the post-modern literary scenario, Rita Chowdhury said that every age brings in new challenges and new conflicts for every writer. The writer’s role is to present his narrative truthfully with signals of possible solutions to the conflicts.

Bina Baruah, former vice-principal, Janjhi HS School, spoke on the life and works of Biren Borkotoky who was a former principal of the college and president of Rangpur Sahitya Sabha as well. The meeting held on the occasion was attended by Anu Sarmah and Buddhin Mishra, former principals of the college, Prema Gogoi, Santosh Dutta, Dr Sujata Borkotoky, and Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, and Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. Dr Siva Pd Mili, president, and Dr Medini Hazarika, secretary, Teachers Unit of the college, organised and anchored the programme while Dr Kritanjolee Konwar spoke on the life and works of Rita Chowdhury.