Birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika celebrated in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 10: The 97th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the bard and world-

renowned singer, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Margherita. The event was organised by the Margherita

Sanskritik Mancha and took place at the premises of noted social worker Pradip Konwar.

The program commenced with the lighting of an earthen lamp and the offering of floral tributes. Lakhinandan

Gogoi, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, graced the occasion as the chief guest and paid his respects by

offering floral tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Several distinguished and talented individuals from Margherita participated in the program, showcasing their talents

in various ways. Dr SK Dutta, deputy superintendent of Margherita Civil Hospital and a violinist, along with Ripu

Borgohain, Rajkumar Dohotia, singers Tulika Dohotia, Biman Borgohain, Shivani Baruah, Dhruba Baruah, Pradip

Konwar, Ranjit Konwar, Simanta Dutta, Sachin Mech, Rubu Das, Mithun Baruah, Soumen Chakraborty, and Nazrul

Hussain, presented immortal songs and poems composed by Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

In his inaugural speech, chief guest Lakhinandan Gogoi spoke about the life and legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He

expressed pride in being an Assamese, stating that Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s name would continue to reside in the

hearts of every Assamese, even as the sun, moon, stars, and planets continue to exist in the universe.

Tara Prasad Dehingia, a member of Margherita Sanskritik Mancha, extended gratitude to everyone for making the

program a remarkable and memorable one. The event served as a fitting tribute to the legendary artist and his

invaluable contributions to Assamese and Indian culture.