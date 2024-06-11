31 C
BJP expresses surprising poll results in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 10: Roland Killing, president of the BJP- East Karbi Anglong District Committee has expressed the party’s unexpected performance in the recent elections.

“We didn’t expect to secure 3 lakh votes; our initial expectation was lower than that. Through the media, we would like to extend our gratitude to the people of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao,” Killing said while speaking at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP– East Karbi Anglong District Committee office.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP garnered 3,81,316 votes. This time, however, the party received 3,34,620 votes, reflecting a reduction of 46,696 votes.

“We face challenges ahead. It’s crucial to assess the areas where our vote percentage has decreased. We need to introspect on why this has happened, and within a week, we will convene a joint parliamentary meeting,” Killing added.

Acknowledging the recent induction of Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita from Assam into the Centre, Killing expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to claims by APHLC that they secured 10 MAC seats in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Killing refuted their assessment. He further asserted that the BJP did not face losses in any of the six LA segments under the 6 Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

Commenting on the decrease in BJP’s poll percentage, Longsing Tokbi, state secretary of the ST Morcha, attributed it to the Congress’s strategic voting. Tokbi alleged that Congress voters shifted their support to APHLC, impacting the BJP’s performance.

Selawar Bey, a BJP spokesperson, criticised APHLC, accusing them of misleading voters with false propaganda about non-tribal voter deletion.

Bey also claimed that APHLC garnered misleading votes, not genuine support.

