BJP Maha Jansamparka programme held at Sootea

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 7: To strengthen the party before the Lok Sabha election, the saffron party has initiated many grass root level activities in every nook and corners of the nation.

A morcha sanmilan under the Biswanath Bidhan Parishad area was held in the conference hall of Mahila Samiti, Gereki Sootea on Wednesday. The meeting was convened by Biswanath district BJP and was attended by office bearers, party workers of various morcha committees of the party. The session was held with Paresh Borkakaty, vice chairman of Animal Husbandry cum former district president of BJP, Biswanath district in the chair.

The event was attended by Pallab Lochan Das, MP, Tezpur HPC, Pramod Borthakur, Biswanath MLA, Kishor Upadhyaya, party in-charge of Biswanath BJP, Amarjyoti Borthakur besides others. A total of three hundred party workers and office bearers attended the meeting.

