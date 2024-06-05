30 C
BJP's Ranjit Dutta wins Sonitpur LS constituency with overwhelming mandate

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 4: After the official declaration of eagerly anticipated results for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Dutta from the BJP won the 11th no Sonitpur HPC (erstwhile Tezpur) seat, securing 768,270 votes. Meanwhile, Premlal Ganju from the INC received 410,470 votes and secured the position of the runner-up. Ranjit Dutta emerged victorious with a massive difference of 357,800 votes. The share of the people’s mandate in favour of the BJP (Ranjit Dutta) in Sonitpur has risen to 60.22 percent, while the Indian National Congress (Premlal Ganju) received 32.18 percent.

Independent candidate Pradip Bhandari obtained 8,094 votes, sharing 0.63 percent of the total, while Kameswar Swargiary from the Voters Party International achieved 7,254 votes, sharing 0.57 percent. Rishiraj Kaundinya from the Aam Aadmi Party secured 32,692 votes, representing 2.56 percent of the total. BPF’s Raju Deuri received 19,515 votes, sharing 1.53 percent, and Alam Ali from the Bahujan Maha Party obtained 4,169 votes, representing 0.33 percent of the people’s mandate. The only female contender in the constituency, Rinku Roy from the Gana Suraksha Party, secured 6,759 votes, with a vote share of 0.53 percent. Additionally, 18,459 votes were cast against NOTA, accounting for 1.45 percent of the people’s mandate.

It is worth mentioning that the saffron party has won the historic Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency seat for the third consecutive term. After receiving the winner’s certificate from the returning officer Deba Kumar Mishra, winning candidate Ranjit Dutta, in the presence of BJP supporters, minister Ashok Singhal, MLAs Prithiraj Rabha, Ganesh Limbu, Krishna Kamal Tanti, and Pramod Borthakur, stated to the media that people have chosen the BJP for its developmental activities undertaken during the period under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

