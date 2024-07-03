32 C
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Bodoland University Offers Course for Farmers Who Never Went to School

HT Digital

July 3, Wednesday: Bodoland University in Assam has introduced a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering farmers who have never had formal schooling. This unique course, designed to cater specifically to the needs of non-literate farmers, seeks to provide essential agricultural knowledge and skills crucial for improving productivity and sustainable farming practices.

The program, launched amidst growing recognition of the challenges faced by rural communities, aims to bridge educational gaps by offering practical, hands-on training in agricultural techniques, crop management, soil health, and modern farming technologies. It also includes modules on financial literacy and market linkage strategies, equipping participants with comprehensive skills to enhance their livelihoods and economic well-being.

Dr. Anupam Baruah, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting inclusive education and empowering marginalized groups. “Our goal is to empower every farmer, irrespective of their educational background, with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape,” he emphasized.

The course has garnered positive responses from local communities and stakeholders, who view it as a crucial step towards empowering non-literate farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region. Bodoland University’s efforts underscore its commitment to addressing socio-economic disparities and fostering inclusive growth through education and skill development initiatives.

