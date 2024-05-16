Body of missing Assam Police jawan fished out from River Ganga

HT Digital,

Patna/Guwahati, May 16: The Assam Police force mourns the loss of Mintu Roy, a dedicated jawan from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN), whose body was recovered after he went missing during election duty in Bihar. Roy’s disappearance occurred on May 14 while he was on duty alongside two fellow jawans, bathing in the River Ganga. Despite valiant efforts from locals, Roy was swept away by the river’s powerful currents and could not be saved.

- Advertisement -

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Roy and his colleagues decided to refresh themselves in the river during a break from their duties. While his companions were rescued by locals, Roy’s fate took a tragic turn as he was carried away by the deep waters. His sudden disappearance prompted an immediate search operation led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), aiming to locate and rescue him.

After days of intense search efforts, the SDRF made a grim discovery on Wednesday, successfully recovering Roy’s body during a search operation along the riverbank. The news brought a somber sense of closure to the tense and distressing ordeal that had gripped both the local community and the Assam Police force.

The following day, Roy’s mortal remains were solemnly transported to his home, where his grieving family awaited his return. The arrival of his body evoked profound sorrow and an overwhelming atmosphere of mourning among his loved ones. The tragic loss of Mintu Roy serves as a poignant reminder of the risks and sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel while serving their duty, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to their community and country.