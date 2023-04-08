Body Of Pranjal Moran Found At Tirap Colliary

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 7: Assam Police IGP(NER) Jitmol Doley and his team on Friday found the corpse of Pranjal Moran at Tirap Colliery who was found missing from January 12 as he came to work at the illegal coal mines of Tirap Colliery NEC CIL Margherita.

The deceased Pranjal Moran is the resident of Hukonigaon Makum under Tinsukia and on January 6 he went to work at the illegal coal mines to work.

Urvashi Moran the wife of the deceased had a discussion with Assam DGP GP Singh in Guwahati who assured that within 7 days the corpse of Pranjal Moran shall be found and on Friday Assam Police found the corpse of Pranjal Moran at Tirap Colliery.

Urvashi Moran on February 6 have registered a case at Margherita police station with case no. 120 B 304/379 and R/W section 3 RPDPP Act against notorious coal mafia Bayani Ganesh and other coal thieves.

Umananda Mudoi Moran expressed gratitude to Assam Police and media persons for whom the corpse of Pranjal Moran could be found.

“..But I also question why Assam Police didn’t arrest Bayani Ganesh aka B Ganesh who is the main culprit behind the incident and our struggle shall continue till than Bayani Ganesh doesn’t get arrested,” Mudoi said.

Meanwhile 17 persons have been arrested in connection to the issue. The body of Moran has been send to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post mortem.