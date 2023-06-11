Congress workers visit Margherita coal sites

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

MARGHERITA, June 10: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rana Goswami, Doomdooma LAC former MLA Durga Bhumij, Tinsukia district congress committee president Pranab Baruah, general secretary Satender Prasad, APCC Spokesperson Mausam Baruah, Margherita Block Congress Committee president Tara Prasad Dehingia, vice president Toufik Khan, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee president Avishek Beldar, veteran congress leader of Margherita Saroj Roy, Margherita Assembly NSUI president Abhijit Baruah, Lakhinandan Chetia, G Sarojini,Nazrul Hussain, Pranjal Chetia and many other congress leaders and workers on Saturday visited the sites of NEC CIL Margherita such as at Tipong colliery, Bomgara and Tirap colliery where the congress team shocked to see huge stock of illegal coal.

Rana Goswami said that it was very unfortunate and painful that NEC CIL Margherita is in last stage as since the formation of BJP led government both at the union and state only rampant illegal coal mining is going on and that is why all the collieries of NEC CIL Margherita are nonfunctional.

Rana Goswami said that on June 7 one Nayan Phukan resident of Itakhola, Ledo died at deep mining of Tirap Colliery where he worked for Kshitish Debnath but unfortunately within few hours the deceased parents withdraw the case which they have given against Kshitish Debnath at Ledo police outpost which indicated that coal syndicate lobby is so powerful that nobody dares to raise voice against illegal coal mining.

All those who are involved in illegal coal mining are blessed by Dispur King that is the reason youths who died at colliery areas no action has been taken against those illegal coal traders who hire the youths to extract coal from the colliery areas of NEC CIL Margherita and thus historical Patkai hills is now better known as the valley of death, said Rana Goswami.

- Advertisement -