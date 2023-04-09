CPI Smelled A Rat In Tirap Colliery Issue

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 8: Communist Party of India (CPI) Tinsukia District Council expressed deepest concern on the finding of corpse of Pranjal Moran at Tirap Colliery on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

It is a matter of serious concern that coal mining is legally stopped by NEC CIL Margherita unfortunately under leadership of a very strong cabinet minister of BJP ruling Assam government illegal coal mining syndicate is going on and it is well known to the people of Margherita Sub-Division and even in Upper Assam people are afraid to lodge FIR against the coal thief, because they know Tinsukia District Administration is going to keep mum and do nothing, said Ranjan Choudhary secretary CPI Tinsukia District Council.

It is very unfortunate that an innocent daily wage coal mine labourer Pranjal Moran of Hukonigaon Makum under Tinsukia district who had been missing from January 12 as he came at Tirap Colliery to work under illegal coal trader B Ganesh and it is very shameful that few months back so-called student and others organisations had staged indefinite road blocks to stop illegal coal syndicate but the so-called road blockades were withdrawn by themselves within three days for their vested interest and ultimately illegal coal syndicate is going on in full swing, said Choudhary.

Urvashi Moran widow of deceased Pranjal Moran bravely fought for her missing husband and she staged protest in Guwahati. She met G P Singh DGP Assam Police and informed him about the details of the incident. The DGP entrusted the case to Jitmol Doley IGP (NER) for investigation and finally on Friday morning the corpse of Pranjal Moran found at Tirap Colliery.

On the other hand the main accused of the case B. Ganesh and his gangs is still absconding and we conscious people of Tinsukia District believe that drastic action should be taken against concerned district officials and it has been noted that the body recovery took place just after closing of Assam Assembly session on 6th March, said Choudhary.

- Advertisement -

We demand intervention of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the whole episode to respect the policy of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji which is zero tolerance against corruption, Choudhary added.