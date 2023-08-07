Bol-Bom Devotee’s Car Hit by Speeding Dumper on Barpeta Road in Assam

August7,2023: In the early hours of Monday, a speeding dumper collided with a car transporting a group of Bol-Bom devotees on Assam’s Barpeta Road.

The crash damaged the devotees’ car and caused many to worry about traffic safety.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any serious injuries.

Local officials responded to the event quickly, and police quickly arrived on the site. They took charge of the situation, giving the affected devotees the aid they needed and safeguarding their safety. The authorities confiscated the accident-causing dumper to conduct a more thorough examination.

This terrible occurrence emphasizes how important it is to follow traffic laws and use caution, especially when there are religious processions and groups. In order to avoid such catastrophes in the future, the incident serves as a warning for both followers and drivers to prioritize safety and responsible driving habits.

