Assam CM Appeals for Cancellation of Remaining Bihu Events Amid Rising Tensions

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged for the cancellation of all remaining Bihu celebrations scheduled from May 10 onwards, effectively calling an early end to the month-long festival that has seen widespread participation across the state.

- Advertisement -

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for their enthusiastic involvement in the cultural festivities. “Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their participation and contributions,” he stated.

The appeal comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with a war-like atmosphere emerging following cross-border hostilities. The situation has sparked nationwide concern, especially after explosions were reported in the Jammu region on the night of May 8.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the current climate, Sarma said, “The time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated.”

The state government is expected to work with local organizers to ensure compliance with the Chief Minister’s request, as precautionary measures continue to be taken across the country in light of the ongoing national security concerns.