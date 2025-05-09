30 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Appeals for Cancellation of Remaining Bihu Events Amid Rising Tensions

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged for the cancellation of all remaining Bihu celebrations scheduled from May 10 onwards, effectively calling an early end to the month-long festival that has seen widespread participation across the state.

- Advertisement -

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for their enthusiastic involvement in the cultural festivities. “Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their participation and contributions,” he stated.

Related Posts:

The appeal comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with a war-like atmosphere emerging following cross-border hostilities. The situation has sparked nationwide concern, especially after explosions were reported in the Jammu region on the night of May 8.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the current climate, Sarma said, “The time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated.”

The state government is expected to work with local organizers to ensure compliance with the Chief Minister’s request, as precautionary measures continue to be taken across the country in light of the ongoing national security concerns.

View all stories
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Water Resources Dept Ramps Up Flood Control With Strict Quality...

The Hills Times -
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape