Bongaigaon College To Get Varsity Status Shortly

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 27: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday either inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth as much as Rs 555 crore in total for Bongaigaon district.

The chief minister inaugurated bridge over river Aie on the Borghola-Kirtanpara road built at a cost of Rs 69 crore, ecopark and connected wetland development project worth Rs 15.69 crore, statues of Mahabir Chilarai and Mahabir Lachit Borphukan built at a cost of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively on the premises of the district library, a Conference Hall cum Convention Centre built at an approximate cost of Rs 17.94 crore, along with a couple of other projects.

On the other hand, the projects for which foundation stones were laid on Thursday were Rs 417-crore development and improvement of the road from Jogigopha to Sahid Bedi road under Asom Mala scheme, a mini stadium at Barshangaon for which a sum of Rs 11.99 crore has been allocation, the Rs 6.20-crore infrastructure development of Sri Raghunath Temple at Srijangram, among others.

Addressing a public rally at the Bongaigaon Playground, the chief minister exuded confidence the total of 13 projects which were either inaugurated or foundation stones laid would prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Bongaigaon.

He said the current dispensation in the state has been working tirelessly to ensure Assam transforms into one of the foremost states on all fronts.

“One way to do so is to see that all districts are able to become a part of the growth story of the State,” he said.

With this in mind, projects worth as much as Rs 15,000 crore were undertaken across the state, of which around Rs 693 crore were earmarked for Bongaigaon district, the chief minister stated.

The chief minister said Bongaigaon district has a special significance in the state’s culture and history. The district has also contributed immensely to the spiritual environment of the state, he added.

The chief minister further said the road development projects launched on Thursday have the potential to lend a new impetus to the district’s forward march in the field of economic progress. The chief minister added that steps shall be taken to upgrade the status of Bongaigaon College to that of a university.

Panchayat & rural development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Members of Legislative Assembly Phanibhushan Choudhury, Ajay Kumar Ray, Pradip Sarkar, Abdul Batin Khandakar, along with a host of other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.