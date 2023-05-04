Book donation event held at Chatia College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 3: In a heartening display of generosity, the students of BA 2nd semester of the department of English at Chatia College, donated 4 books each to their departmental library on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the students of the BA 2nd semester English honours program along with the faculty members of the department and the principal-in-charge, Dr Swapan Kumar Kalita.

- Advertisement -

The event took place at the department of English and the students were seen beaming with pride and satisfaction as they donated books for the greater good of the department. The head of the department, Dr Anjal Boruah welcomed the students for their praiseworthy endeavour. The principal-in-charge, Dr Swapan Kumar Kalita gave a brief but inspiring speech highlighting the importance of physical books in the digital era. He commended the students for their generosity and encouraged them to continue to cultivate a love for reading.

Ali Pathak, assistant professor, department of English, in her speech, emphasised on how this noble gesture on the part of the students will go a long way in inspiring the students of the later batches. She lauded the students for their selflessness and urged them to continue to contribute to the betterment of their department. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Kangkan Bhuyan, assistant professor, department of English. He also expressed his hope that this act of kindness would inspire others to follow in the footsteps of these generous students. Bhupesh Kumar Chetry, assistant professor from the department of History, was also present on the occasion.