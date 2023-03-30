32 C
Book on 6th schedule area released

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 29: A book on Karbi Modern Indian Language (MIL) paper I & II specially edited for the upcoming 6th Schedule area Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was formally released by executive member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Education, Richard Tokbi  in his official chamber at KAAC Secretariat here on Wednesday.

During the release of the book, EM Richard Tokbi expressed his gratitude to the editorial team of the book for their effort in publishing the book which will be beneficial for the aspirants who are going to appear in the forthcoming 6th Schedule area special TET.

The book is prepared as per the new syllabus of TET approved by the government of Assam, the book is included with sample paper with answers from 2019 & 2021 Assam TET edited by Hukursing Rongpi, Somoi Senar, Sarsing Tisso and Ranjit Hanse. The price of the book is Rs 300.

