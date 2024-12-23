Book on freedom fighter Bhogeswari Phukanani released

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 22: A book on freedom fighter Bhogeswari Phukanani named ‘Bhogeswari Phukanani: Life and Times’ was released by Bibha Phukan here in Nagaon Sahitya Sabha Bhavan on Sunday.

The book has been written on the life of Bhogeswari Phukanani, a freedom fighter, who played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Dr Rajen Saikia, a noted historian, who delivered the keynote address and also ceremonially released the book.

Dr Saikia highlighted the significance of India’s freedom movement and the role played by women like Bhogeswari Phukanani, emphasising that the freedom movement was a modern-day epic that involved people from all walks of life. He praised the role of Mahatma Gandhi in leading the movement and making it a mass-based struggle.