Books unveiled at Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 28: A literary event unfolded at the Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium, Lorulangso, where two significant books were released. The books, namely ‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ by writer-journalist Dharmendra Khaklary and a collection of poems titled ‘Boroxunar Tupalbure Aziu Amoni Kore’ by Rupali Basumatary, took center stage.

‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ by Dharmendra Khaklary, a resident of Gorukhiya Pukhuri, Howraghat, Karbi Anglong, is a compilation of speeches and opinions from illustrious personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Thakur, Swami Vivekananda, and more.

The release of ‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ was conducted by Surjya Rongphar, executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, while the book of poems, ‘Boroxunar Tupalbure Aziu Amoni Kore’, was unveiled by Astitya Xomoyor Kobi, Lakheswar Sarma. This collection features a total of 60 poems.

The book release event was graced by the presence of writers Dharmendra Khaklary and Rupali Basumatary, writer Sar-et Hanse, Padmashree Dhansing Engti, Sahitya Academy’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar winner Ratneswar Narzary, senior citizen journalist Nagen Bora, MLA Darsing Ronghang, and other esteemed personalities.