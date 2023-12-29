18 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...

Books unveiled at Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 28: A literary event unfolded at the Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium, Lorulangso, where two significant books were released. The books, namely ‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ by writer-journalist Dharmendra Khaklary and a collection of poems titled ‘Boroxunar Tupalbure Aziu Amoni Kore’ by Rupali Basumatary, took center stage.

- Advertisement -

‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ by Dharmendra Khaklary, a resident of Gorukhiya Pukhuri, Howraghat, Karbi Anglong, is a compilation of speeches and opinions from illustrious personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Thakur, Swami Vivekananda, and more.

The release of ‘Mahant Lookar Amrit Bani’ was conducted by Surjya Rongphar, executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, while the book of poems, ‘Boroxunar Tupalbure Aziu Amoni Kore’, was unveiled by Astitya Xomoyor Kobi, Lakheswar Sarma. This collection features a total of 60 poems.

The book release event was graced by the presence of writers Dharmendra Khaklary and Rupali Basumatary, writer Sar-et Hanse, Padmashree Dhansing Engti, Sahitya Academy’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar winner Ratneswar Narzary, senior citizen journalist Nagen Bora, MLA Darsing Ronghang, and other esteemed personalities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hannah Waddingham says she has no time for Tom Cruise haters

The Hills Times - 0
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits 8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’ Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000