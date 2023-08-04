Breastfeeding rooms inaugurated at Guwahati Railway Station & Kamakhya Railway Station

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: In conjunction with the celebration of ‘World Breastfeeding Week’, the State Project Management Unit POSHAN Abhiyan Assam, under the department of Women and Child Development, government of Assam, inaugurated breastfeeding rooms at the Guwahati Railway Station and Kamakhya Railway Station. The breastfeeding room at Guwahati Railway Station was inaugurated by Deba Kr Kalita – secretary to the government of Assam, Women & Child Development department, Assam.

Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in ensuring the nourishment and health of children, making them the backbone of a nation. It also contributes to improving the health of mothers. As women juggle both their roles as home dwellers and bread earners, support from family and society is essential for them to effectively fulfill their responsibilities. World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated globally from August 1 to 7 each year, emphasises the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour after birth, irrespective of normal or caesarean section deliveries.

To create awareness and provide a supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers, exclusive breastfeeding corners have been established at both Guwahati Railway Station and Kamakhya Railway Station to ensure privacy during breastfeeding. These corners are equipped with necessary information, education, and communication materials and wall displays to enhance knowledge and learning. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the significance of breastfeeding for both mothers and children among people of all genders.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pranjit Das, superintendent i/c North East Railway, representing the Railway authority Guwahati, along with officials from the department of Women and Child Development, including Sharmila Baishya, joint secretary W&CD, Abhijit Singha, additional director, Shamsera Hazarika, joint director, Dipti Phukan, joint director, Santanu Kumar Bhagawati, JPC POSHAN Abhiyaan, and UNICEF officials stationed at the Directorate of W&CD.