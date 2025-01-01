BSF Guwahati rescues pregnant woman, transfers to hospital

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Jan 1: Demonstrating exceptional dedication and service, the Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in a life-threatening situation in Kalaicharbari, Dhubri district, the BSF officials informed on Wednesday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the BSF Guwahati stated, “Bordermen of 150Bn @BSF_Guwahati Ftr responded swiftly to a life threatening delivery emergency in Kalaicharbari (Dhubri).”
Personnel from the 150 Battalion of the BSF swiftly responded to the emergency, navigating challenging riverine terrain to ensure the safety of the patient.
The incident occurred when Munni Khatun, a resident of the border village, experienced a critical delivery emergency.
With limited healthcare facilities available in the remote riverine area, the situation grew dire.
Upon receiving the distress call, the BSF acted promptly, deploying a boat to evacuate her across the challenging border area.
Ms. Khatun was safely transported to Dhubri Civil Hospital, where she received the life-saving care she urgently needed.
“BSF evacuated Ms Munni Khatun across a challenging riverine border using a BSF boat & ensured her safe transfer to Dhubri Civil Hospital for life saving care”, the BSF Guwahati added.