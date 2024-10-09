26 C
Guwahati BSF seize 900 liquor bottles along Indo-Bangladesh border

As per reports, the seizure was carried out by the vigilant personnel of the 49 Battalion under BSF Guwahati Frontier, as part of an ongoing drive to prevent illegal smuggling activities across the border.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a significant operation to curb transborder smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully seized 900 bottles of liquor along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district, the city Guwahati BSF officials announced on Wednesday.

As per reports, the seizure was carried out by the vigilant personnel of the 49 Battalion under BSF Guwahati Frontier, as part of an ongoing drive to prevent illegal smuggling activities across the border.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati BSF stated, “In a drive to combat transborder smuggling, the vigilant Bordermen of 49 Bn #BSF under BSF Guwahati Ftr.”

According to officials, the liquor was intended for smuggling from India into Bangladesh, a practice that threatens border security and regional stability.

“The officials seized 900 bottles liquor on Indo-Bangladesh international border in dist South Salamara Mankachar (#Assam) meant for smuggling from India to Bangladesh”, BSF added.

