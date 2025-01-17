BSF foils smuggling attempts along Indo-B’desh border

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: In a significant breakthrough against transborder smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved notable successes in thwarting illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF officials informed on Friday.

In the first operation, BSF Guwahati personnel from the 162 Battalion apprehended a smuggler with 26 cattle heads near the border in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The operation effectively foiled an attempt to smuggle the cattle into Bangladesh, reinforcing BSF’s commitment to border security.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, BSF Guwahati stated, “In a major crackdown on transborder smuggling, #Bordermen of 162 Bn #BSF apprehended 1 smuggler with 26 cattle heads near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar, (WB) thwarting an attempt to smuggle them into Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, BSF Tripura reported multiple successful operations in the state.

Vigilant troops intercepted various smuggling bids, rescuing seven cattle and seizing a substantial quantity of contraband, including 240 bottles of Phensedyl, 78 kilograms of ganja, and other items. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 13,98,826.

“Vigilant troops of #BSF #Tripura, successfully foiled various smuggling bids along the #IndoBangladeshBorder, rescued 07 cattle & seized 240 bottles Phensedyl, 78 Kgs Ganja along with other contraband items worth ₹13,9,826/-“, BSF Tripura stated.