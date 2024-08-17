31 C
BSF top officer reviews situation in Gopalpur sector of Indo-Bangla border

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: The Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command, Kolkata, reviewed operational preparedness and the current security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Gopalpur sector headquarters on Friday, an official statement said.

ADG Ravi Gandhi, who also leads a Ministry of Home Affairs committee monitoring the Bangladesh border situation, is on a four-day visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier’s area of responsibility.

On his first day at Gopalpur sector headquarters, Gandhi was briefed by Makrand Deouskar, Inspector General (IG) of Guwahati Frontier, and senior staff officers.

“The briefing focused on the current security challenges posed by the unrest in Bangladesh and the necessary measures being taken to combat these issues. The discussions highlighted strategies to prevent any form of infiltration and to control trans-border crimes, ensuring the safety and security of the border areas,” the statement said.

Gandhi also visited Border Out Posts (BOPs) under the Gopalpur sector’s jurisdiction, interacting with field commanders to review the border domination plan and assess operational preparedness against potential threats.

He emphasised the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, safeguard local populations, and keep the area crime-free. Gandhi praised the BSF personnel’s dedication and commended the Guwahati Frontier’s initiatives in controlling border crime.

“The ADG reiterated the BSF’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the nation, particularly in light of the challenges arising from the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. He urged all personnel to remain vigilant and continue their exemplary work in maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Bangladesh international border,” the statement added. (PTI)

