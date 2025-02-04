14 C
ADG BSF reviews operational preparedness on Indo-Bangladesh border

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG), BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata, during his 3-day visit to the area of responsibility of Guwahati frontier reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Coochbehar (WB).

On the first day of his visit to Sector Headquarters Coochbehar, Gandhi was briefed by Sanjay Gaur, Inspector General (IG) of Guwahati Frontier, along with senior staff officers.

The briefing focused on the current security challenges posed by unrest in Bangladesh and the necessary measures being taken to combat these issues. The discussions highlighted strategies to prevent any form of infiltration and to control trans-border crimes, ensuring the safety and security of the border areas.

Gandhi also visited Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the Indo-Bangladesh international border under the jurisdiction of Sector HQ Coochbehar. He interacted with field commanders, thoroughly reviewing the border domination plan and assessing the operational preparedness to counter any threats.

The ADG emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, ensuring the safety of local populations while keeping the border crime-free.

He praised the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the BSF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s borders. He commended the Guwahati Frontier’s initiatives in controlling crime along the Indo-Bangladesh border and lauded the effective and efficient guarding of the international boundary by the BSF troops.

He urged all personnel to remain vigilant and continue their exemplary work in maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

