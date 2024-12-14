14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 14, 2024
type here...

BTC chief distributes educational incentives in Kokrajhar

‘Assam is on the path to becoming one of the most developed states in the nation’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: As part of the “12 Days of Development” initiative led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma across the state, BTC chief Pramod Boro launched the distribution of educational incentives at Green Field in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Under this initiative, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief distributed 737 scooters under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati Scheme; 11,504 bicycles were distributed to Class 9 students under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, and Anundoram Barooah Cash Awards (ARBAS) were given to 365 students who scored 75% or above in the HSLC Exams.

Related Posts:

In his address, BTC chief Pramod Boro said, Assam is on the path to becoming one of the most developed states in the nation through innovative initiatives like these.

He further highlighted the BTR government’s vision for a “Smart, Green, and Peaceful BTR, underlining the region’s commitment to comprehensive education.

Boro further announced the expansion of the Super 50 programme to Super 100 next year, aiming to benefit more students.

- Advertisement -

“1,200 schools in BTR have been renovated and repaired under the present government, with 400 more set to be upgraded in the coming year. By the next academic session, no child in BTR would have to study under a damaged, leaking roof, and mid-day meals would be provided to all students,” he added.

He urged the beneficiaries of the bicycles and scooters to use them responsibly, ensuring that these resources contributed to their educational journey.

MLA Lawrence Islary, who also attended the event, lauded the government’s initiatives in the education sector but emphasized the need to improve academic results. He called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to enhance educational outcomes and ensure sustained progress.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Jiron Basumatary, BTC EMs Wilson Hasda and Gautam Das, BTC MCLAs Madhav Chetry and Montu Boro, deputy chief of the BKWAC, Romeo P. Narzary, former MLA of Tamulpur, Chandi Basumatary, ADCs, and other officials.

10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stolen cattle-laden truck seized in Nagaon 

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India