BTC chief distributes educational incentives in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: As part of the “12 Days of Development” initiative led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma across the state, BTC chief Pramod Boro launched the distribution of educational incentives at Green Field in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

Under this initiative, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief distributed 737 scooters under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati Scheme; 11,504 bicycles were distributed to Class 9 students under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, and Anundoram Barooah Cash Awards (ARBAS) were given to 365 students who scored 75% or above in the HSLC Exams.

In his address, BTC chief Pramod Boro said, Assam is on the path to becoming one of the most developed states in the nation through innovative initiatives like these.

He further highlighted the BTR government’s vision for a “Smart, Green, and Peaceful BTR, underlining the region’s commitment to comprehensive education.

Boro further announced the expansion of the Super 50 programme to Super 100 next year, aiming to benefit more students.

“1,200 schools in BTR have been renovated and repaired under the present government, with 400 more set to be upgraded in the coming year. By the next academic session, no child in BTR would have to study under a damaged, leaking roof, and mid-day meals would be provided to all students,” he added.

He urged the beneficiaries of the bicycles and scooters to use them responsibly, ensuring that these resources contributed to their educational journey.

MLA Lawrence Islary, who also attended the event, lauded the government’s initiatives in the education sector but emphasized the need to improve academic results. He called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to enhance educational outcomes and ensure sustained progress.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Jiron Basumatary, BTC EMs Wilson Hasda and Gautam Das, BTC MCLAs Madhav Chetry and Montu Boro, deputy chief of the BKWAC, Romeo P. Narzary, former MLA of Tamulpur, Chandi Basumatary, ADCs, and other officials.