State ministers distribute scooters under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Pijush Hazarika, the minister of water resources, information & public relations, attended the distribution ceremony of scooters under the “Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Awards” to meritorious students in Cachar. The awards were presented to 2,934 students in Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts who secured 60% marks or above and 75% marks above in the 2023 Higher Secondary Examination.

Minister Hazarika highlighted the biography of Dr Banikanta Kakoti and emphasised that the distribution of scooters aims to create healthy competition among students, fostering an environment conducive to improving the quality of education. He commended the efforts of the state government, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in elevating Assam’s status in various fields.

Hazarika underlined the significance of education in providing stability in people’s lives and asserted that quality education is essential for positioning the state as a model of excellence globally. He noted the government’s efforts in establishing more medical colleges to accommodate a higher number of students.

The minister urged award recipients to follow driving rules, obtain driver’s licenses, and wear helmets while using scooters. He expressed hope that the number of students receiving the awards would increase in the coming years.

MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Kaushik Rai, Khalil Uddin Majumder, and Mihir Kanti Som, along with other dignitaries, congratulated the students and emphasised the importance of enhancing the state’s education quality and adhering to traffic safety regulations.

Cachar district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jhan, in his welcome address, shared the distribution statistics, highlighting the gender distribution among the awardees in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts.

Various local leaders, including Cachar Zilla Parishad president Amitabh Rai and district BJP president Bimalendu Roy, participated in the event, celebrating the academic achievements of the students.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Jayanta Malla Boruah, the state minister of public health and engineering, inaugurated the ceremonial distribution of the ‘Banikanta Kakati Meritorious Award’ under the Pragyan Bharati scheme, sponsored by the state government. The event took place at Nehrubali field in Nagaon, where the minister distributed scooters to eleven meritorious students who secured 75% and above in the Higher Secondary Final Examination – 2023.

A total of 2891 students from Nagaon district and 1540 students from Hojai district qualified for the Banikanta Kakati Meritorious Award. The program was organised by the Department of Education, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the district administration.

The district commissioner of Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah, welcomed the guests and dignitaries present at the event, including local MLA Rupak Sarma, Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, and Hojai district commissioner Lasit Das. Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of Nowgong College, was also present as a special invitee and addressed the gathering.

Minister Boruah highlighted that recognising the achievements of meritorious students would inspire them to serve the nation in the future. The distribution of the Banikanta Kakati Meritorious Award aims to encourage and celebrate academic excellence among students in the region.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: Ajanta Neog, the minister of finance and women and child development in the government of Assam, emphasised the importance of education as the foundation of society. She urged everyone to actively contribute to building an educated society, placing special emphasis on women’s education. Neog made these remarks during the ceremony for presenting the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award at the Sri Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami Auditorium in Jorhat.

In the ceremony, 1564 meritorious students who excelled in the Higher Secondary exams were presented with the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award. Neog praised the efforts of the chief minister of Assam in promoting educational development for the younger generation.

She also paid tribute to Dr Banikanta Kakati, a linguist, researcher, and educationist, highlighting his significant contributions. The government of Assam, through the Education Department, has successfully implemented various ambitious schemes to foster the educational, physical, and intellectual development of students in the state.

The Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, presented under the Pragya Bharati Scheme since 2018, aims to inspire and encourage students who have achieved 75% marks and above in the Higher Secondary Final Examination.

Rajya Sabha MP KP Tasa and Dergaon MLA Bhabendranath Bharali also addressed the function, urging students to become responsible citizens and contribute to making Jorhat one of the best districts in Assam. The ceremony served as a platform to recognise and celebrate the academic achievements of outstanding students in the region.