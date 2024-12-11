17 C
BTC Chief inaugurates Tribal Emporium cum Food Court in Tamulpur

The emporium is envisioned as a vibrant hub showcasing BTR’s diverse heritage, with a special focus on the handicrafts and handlooms created by local artisans.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: In a significant step towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro inaugurated the Tribal Emporium cum Food Court at No. 2 Dongargaon in Tamulpur, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, it will provide a platform for the talented craftspeople of the region to display and market their products while also fostering economic growth and cultural pride.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Boro emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage, stating, “Our heritage is our pride.”

He also highlighted the emporium’s role in promoting traditional crafts and sustaining the livelihoods of artisans, further cementing BTR’s reputation as a region of rich artistic and cultural significance.

Meanwhile, the event saw the presence of prominent leaders, including BTC Executive Members Dr. Dharma Narayan Das and Shri Sajal Kumar Singha, MLA Shri Jolen Daimary, and MCLA Pabitra Kumar Baro, who joined CEM Boro in celebrating the milestone.

Apart from handicrafts and handlooms, the newly inaugurated emporium features a food court that offers traditional delicacies, giving visitors a taste of BTR’s culinary heritage.

